Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Man indicted on charges he killed pregnant teen

Marquis McCloud (pictured right) is facing capital charges in the shooting of Anastasia Gilley...
Marquis McCloud (pictured right) is facing capital charges in the shooting of Anastasia Gilley (pictured left).(WCTV)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County grand jurors indicted a man this week on charges that he murdered a Florida panhandle teen and her unborn baby.

Marquis McCloud, 33 of Newville, is facing capital charges in the shooting of Anastasia Gilley.

Four months pregnant, the 19-year-old vanished from her Jackson County home on May 3. Officers found her body a week later in a Dothan, Alabama field.

READ MORE: Sheriff on teen’s murder: “Oh, I want to pursue the death penalty”

According to records, McCloud has a 15-year adult criminal record that includes other sex arrests and accusations that, as a registered sex offender, he resided too close to an Abbeville, Alabama, school.

Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman promises to seek death as punishment if McCloud is convicted.

READ MORE: D.A. Russ Goodman wants death penalty in murder of pregnant teen

A January trial will likely be rescheduled based on timetables for other capital cases.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark, 48, of Dothan faces Rape and Sodomy charges
Dothan man charged with sex crimes
A federal jury convicted a man Thursday of carjacking, finding that Steven John Smalley...
He made it easy for police to catch him, now he’s prison-bound
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Hours before our report exposed potential failures by the program, Rebuild Florida is closing...
Aftermath (Part 1.5): An update on the Harris Family
An older woman and her son, who were homeless, used cell phone charging cords to hang...
Homeless mother and son hang themselves behind Dothan store

Latest News

(L-R) Richard Roberts, Mary Todd, Allen Todd, Zachary Shipman and Reggie Ray.
Happening now: Montgomery riverfront brawl suspects in court
Frightmares of Dothan Haunted House
Frightmares of Dothan Haunted House
Alicia Patrick, 34, was jailed and then released on $60,000 bond on Thursday, court records...
Woman who photographed child covered in cake charged with pornography production
Claims: Moore scams more elderly victims
Claims: Moore scams more elderly victims
John Daniel Moore allegedly scammed several women in both Dothan and Navarre, FL
Elderly women scammed by smooth-talking shyster: Claims