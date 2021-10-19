WTVY Live Interviews

News4 offers live interview opportunities during our morning, noon, and early afternoon shows.

If you’d like to be considered as a guest on one of our newscasts, please complete the form below. Once we’ve confirmed you’d be a good fit, we’ll send you an email to schedule your interview. Thanks for your understanding and for your interest!

Your responses will ensure we have the necessary information to prepare our questions, any necessary special accommodations, and any graphics that may need to be produced ahead of time to enhance your appearance. We can best accommodate up to two guests during the segment.

Precautions

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVY is taking a number of safety precautions for live interview guests.

All guests and visitors must be fully vaccinated to enter the building. All guests must provide proof of vaccination before an interview is scheduled. Visitors who arrive with guests must also provide proof of vaccination.

Restrictions

On the form, you will be asked to choose your preferred newscast. Currently, guests are limited to one time slot.

Please allow 1-3 business days to hear back about booking an interview after you fill out the form.

Once you’re booked for an interview

WTVY Studios are located in downtown Dothan, AL at 285 North Foster Street (map). Guests can park in the open lot at the corner of Adams Street and Foster Street.

Press the call button at the front of the Woods Building on Foster Street or the side door on Adams Street. If you are arriving for an interview outside of business hours (Mon-Fri, 8 AM - 5 PM) please come use the Adams Street entrance.

A staff member will escort you to the reception area or studio.

All guests are asked to arrive 15 minutes before the show.

If a specialized set is required for your interview, please arrive 30-45 minutes prior to your interview.

If you’re late or can’t make the interview, call the station immediately at 334-792-3195.

If you miss your interview without giving prior notice or arrive more than 15 minutes late without giving prior notice, you may be banned from future interviews.

[JotForm goes here!]

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.