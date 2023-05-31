D.A. Russ Goodman wants death penalty in murder of pregnant teen

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman announced Wednesday he would seek death in the Capital Murder case of Marquis McCloud, charged with killing woman and her unborn who investigators say he abducted.

Deputies arrested McCloud, 33, of Newville, on May 10, alleging he shot the 19-year-old Jackson County, Florida girl, whose body deputies found in Dothan the same day.

“Based on the facts and circumstances surrounding this case (we) will seek the death penalty if the defendant is convicted,” Goodman said in a statement to News4.

Four months pregnant, Anastasia Gilley was shot multiple times in a field near Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, according to Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza.

He believes the victim voluntarily left Jackson County with McCloud.

However, he theorizes that she tried to escape after they traveled to Alabama, and that’s when she died.

“We realized in Houston County she was being held against her will,” Valenza said the investigation revealed.

According to Florida media reports, Anastasia Gilley moved from Tallahassee to Jackson County about 18 months ago.

McCloud, who has numerous arrests and served time in an Alabama prison, will appear in court on July 14 for a hearing to determine if Houston County District Judge Benjamin Lewis will send his case to a grand jury for possible indictment.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.