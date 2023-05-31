D.A. Russ Goodman wants death penalty in murder of pregnant teen

Deputies arrested Marquis McCloud, 33, of Newville, on May 10, alleging he shot the 19-year-old Jackson County, Florida girl, whose body deputies found in Dothan the same day.
After 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley disappeared from Greenwood, Florida last week, she turned up dead in Dothan.
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman announced Wednesday he would seek death in the Capital Murder case of Marquis McCloud, charged with killing woman and her unborn who investigators say he abducted.

Deputies arrested McCloud, 33, of Newville, on May 10, alleging he shot the 19-year-old Jackson County, Florida girl, whose body deputies found in Dothan the same day.

“Based on the facts and circumstances surrounding this case (we) will seek the death penalty if the defendant is convicted,” Goodman said in a statement to News4.

Four months pregnant, Anastasia Gilley was shot multiple times in a field near Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, according to Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza.

He believes the victim voluntarily left Jackson County with McCloud.

However, he theorizes that she tried to escape after they traveled to Alabama, and that’s when she died.

“We realized in Houston County she was being held against her will,” Valenza said the investigation revealed.

According to Florida media reports, Anastasia Gilley moved from Tallahassee to Jackson County about 18 months ago.

McCloud, who has numerous arrests and served time in an Alabama prison, will appear in court on July 14 for a hearing to determine if Houston County District Judge Benjamin Lewis will send his case to a grand jury for possible indictment.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary and Ida Newby booking photos.
Fugitive sisters who snatched ailing mom from ambulance captured: Records
Traffic along Alabama Highway 203 in Rehobeth in this January 19, 2023 photo.
New law allows Houston County to provide exclusive police services
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaking at the March for our Lives rally in Dothan on March 24, 2018.
DOJ: Pastor Glasgow should receive less punishment
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
Dothan City Board of Education has approved Dothan City Schools participation in the Community...
Dothan City Schools approves free meals for all students

Latest News

Capt. Donald L. Crenshaw Jr. was one of two MFR firefighters critically injured in a deadly May...
Critically injured Montgomery firefighter set for homecoming Wednesday
Omaha actor John Beasley has died at 79.
Actor John Beasley of ‘Rudy,’ ‘The Mighty Ducks’ dies at 79
Keith S. Helm's booking photo.
Man wanted in Wiregrass Commons shooting nabbed
Official Adjudicator Michael Empric recently presented Dolly Parton with the official...
Dolly Parton claims 3 new Guinness World Records titles