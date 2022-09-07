“Day in the Life” at News 4 Educational Opportunities

WTVY News 4
WTVY News 4(Source: WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 has the perfect educational opportunity for local schools, and organizations to learn what it takes to produce local newscasts day in and day out.

Have you ever wondered what it was like on a normal day at a news station? Are you or do you know someone interested in broadcast journalism as a career?

If the answer is yes to one of the above questions, look no further! News 4 wants to give the community an opportunity to understand the interworking of our station and what it takes to produce quality newscasts.

If you are interested please fill out a form below and we will contact you as soon as possible to set up a visit!

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrests made in robbery at Dothan Pavilion
Arrests made in robbery at Dothan Pavilion
Authorities are giving new details in the investigation of a boy who fell to his death from a...
UPDATE: 4-year-old falls to death from 11th story balcony at Laketown Wharf
EMA
Potential flooding on the way: how you can prepare
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee accused of stealing $225,000 from store
Power outage causes school closure in Dothan

Latest News

The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is 9-8-8 for those who need help.
Prioritizing mental health in suicide prevention month
Formal dresses, jewelry, and shoes are donated to Cinderella's Closet to benefit local young...
Cinderella’s Closet makes dreams come true for young women in need
Volunteers needed for Dothan City School's Bright Key program
Volunteers needed for Dothan City School's Bright Key program
Water outage in Dothan
Water outage in Dothan
DPD arrests 6 in connection to weekend assault, robbery
DPD arrests 6 in connection to weekend assault, robbery