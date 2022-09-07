“Day in the Life” at News 4 Educational Opportunities

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 has the perfect educational opportunity for local schools, and organizations to learn what it takes to produce local newscasts day in and day out.

Have you ever wondered what it was like on a normal day at a news station? Are you or do you know someone interested in broadcast journalism as a career?

If the answer is yes to one of the above questions, look no further! News 4 wants to give the community an opportunity to understand the interworking of our station and what it takes to produce quality newscasts.

If you are interested please fill out a form below and we will contact you as soon as possible to set up a visit!

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.