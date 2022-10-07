Paramedic in ambulance crash identified

Don Parrish passed in an ambulance crash earlier this evening(DFD)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A victim in an ambulance crash that took place earlier this evening has been identified.

Sources tell News 4 that Don Parrish, who was employed with Pilcher Ambulance Service, passed in the accident.

Parrish was a retired member of the Dothan Fire Department before working with Pilcher.

Dothan Fire Chief Larry Williams encouraged everyone to “lift up Don’s personal family, his Pilcher family, and his Dothan Fire family.”

