Ambulance crash leaves one dead, several injured

Ambulance generic
Ambulance generic(WILX)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead and several others have been injured after a single vehicle wreck involving a Pilcher’s Ambulance in Pike County.

It happened near Brundidge in southern Pike County.

The medical vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree, and then burst into flames.

A good Samaritan saw the crash and jumped into action, removing both paramedics and the EMT from the wrecked vehicle.

One paramedic was pronounced dead at the scene. The second was transported to a Dothan hospital.

The patient in the ambulance did not receive any significant injuries from the crash.

The good Samaritan has been transported to a burn center due to the extent of injuries suffered during the rescue.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at Enterprise Walmart
Shooting at Enterprise Walmart kills 1, suspect in custody
Lydaion, 19 of Ashford (far left), Brooks, 18 of Dothan (center left), Brown, 22 of Geneva...
4 charged in Dothan strong robbery
Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin...
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
Police in Enterprise have released new details about Wednesday’s deadly Walmart shooting.
New details, victim’s identity revealed in deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at Enterprise Walmart
WATCH: Enterprise shooting press conference

Latest News

New GOP group started in the Wiregrass
New GOP group started in the Wiregrass
Coffee County murder investigation
Coffee County murder investigation
Katie Britt came back to her hometown of Enterprise.
Katie Britt speaks at first Wiregrass Republican women’s meeting
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say