WATCH: Enterprise shooting press conference
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department is addressing the media Thursday, October 6, at 10:00 a.m. to provide information regarding the shooting investigation at the Enterprise Walmart.
Watch News 4′s live coverage here.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.