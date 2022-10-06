WATCH: Enterprise shooting press conference

1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at Enterprise Walmart
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at Enterprise Walmart(Carmen Fuentes - WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department is addressing the media Thursday, October 6, at 10:00 a.m. to provide information regarding the shooting investigation at the Enterprise Walmart.

Watch News 4′s live coverage here.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

