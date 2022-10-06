New details, victim’s identity revealed in fatal Enterprise Walmart shooting

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Police in Enterprise have released new details about Wednesday’s deadly Walmart shooting.

According to a Thursday press release from the department, officers responded to the incident at 600 Boll Weevil Circle. An investigation revealed that a verbal altercation started in the parking lot between two individuals, which may have stemmed from a road rage incident between the two parties according to police during a Thursday press conference.

The altercation continued into Walmart’s pharmacy area, with the armed party attempting to end the situation before any further escalation, according to police.

The altercation did escalate, however, when the “aggressor” party pulled a knife and threatened the armed individual. The “defender,” who was in a sling due to a recent surgery, fired off multiple rounds during the encounter.

43-year-old Richard Matthew Smith of New Brockton, the knife-wielding party, was pronounced dead on the scene after life saving measures were immediately taken.

Based off witness testimony and evidence received, Enterprise Police detectives believe the shooting may fall under Alabama’s self-defense law. The “defender” did have a permit to carry, according to law enforcement.

Enterprise Police are still actively investigation the shooting, with no arrests made at this time. The Coffee County District Attorney’s Office is also being kept in contact throughout the investigation.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.