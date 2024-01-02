Wiregrass Gives Back
Father of missing woman charged with sex crimes

Ricky Faulkner booking photo
Ricky Faulkner booking photo(Pike County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -The father of a Pike County teen missing for over seven years faces charges that he sexually abused a girl two times.

According to a Pike County Sheriff’s Office release, Bobby Richard Faulkner, 54, of Troy, abused a victim once when she was 14 and again when she was 15.

Records show his arrest occurred Friday, and the release from Sheriff Russell Thomas identified him as the father of Lelia Faulker, a 29-year-old mother missing since July 2016.

Leila Faulkner has been missing since 2016
Leila Faulkner has been missing since 2016(WTVY)

Thomas did not provide information on whether there is a belief that her disappearance and her father’s arrest are related. He reiterated that finding the missing woman remains a high priority for his office.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Bobby Richard Faulker remains jailed with a $100,000 bond.

