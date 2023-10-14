Dothan man believed murdered

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man is the victim of an apparent murder that happened Saturday morning.

Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified the victim as 44-year-old Bernard McClendon. A Dothan Police statement said McClendon was shot in the torso.

Those who live in the neighborhood spotted his body early Saturday, but the shooting may have occurred several hours earlier.

They described McClendon as homeless.

“The Dothan Police Department asks if anyone has any information related to this incident to place contact us at 334-615-3000,” Lieutenant Ronald Hall said.

