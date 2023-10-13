Wiregrass Gives Back
Wallace Community College expands to agriculture thanks to partnership with Auburn University

The new agreement allows Wallace students to have an easy transfer process to Auburn's ag school to eventually fill jobs in the industry.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wallace Community College signed a memorandum of understanding with Auburn University College of Agriculture to make for an easy transfer process for Wallace students.

The goal is to fill jobs in the agriculture industry through education.

Wallace will house five new courses for their agriculture program, ranging from animal dairy sciences to plant propagation.

This expansion also involves community partnerships with the Wiregrass Extension Center, SunSouth of Dothan, and the Headland Chamber of Commerce.

The Wiregrass Extension Center will provide an outdoor classroom for students to get hands-on experience.

Dr. Cole Cheek and Jennifer Manthey are two of the people instrumental in making the partnership happen.

Cheek, the Associate Dean of Academics at Wallace, said, “These give great paths for our students to go into,” about the large umbrella that is agriculture which can focus on the things people eat or medicine.

Matheny, the dual enrollment coordinator at the college, knows just how unique this opportunity is for students.

“Just knowing the need for agriculture-related fields here in the wiregrass and the opportunity to serve our students and the community is just empowering,” Matheny said.

Students as young as 10th graders in high school are welcome to take the course which starts next year.

High schoolers can take the class for free thanks to workforce development grants that are offered by Wallace.

All students who take the courses will be on track to receive a bachelor’s degree from Auburn’s College of Agriculture.

