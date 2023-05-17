Watch: Suspected pregnant teen killer faces new charges

By Ken Curtis
Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Marquis McCloud, suspected of murdering a 19-year-old pregnant teen, faces additional charges.

Sheriff Donald Valenza will reveal those charges Wednesday in a news conference that News4 will stream live at 9:00 a.m.

Deputies arrested McCloud, a 31-year-old Newville resident, last week as they found the decomposed body of Anastasia Gilley, missing for a week from the Florida panhandle.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Kevin Hart is making his Dothan debut this summer.
Comedian Kevin Hart set to perform in Dothan
Dothan City Schools is asking a judge to overturn the ruling that forced it to return an...
Judge asked to remove unruly student from Dothan High School
Deputies arrested Marquis McCloud (pictured) last week as they found the decomposed body of...
Suspected pregnant teen murderer faces additional charges
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Police searching for Enterprise missing and endangered person Thomas David Kandler of Enterprise.
CANCELED: Police searching for Enterprise missing and endangered person

Latest News

The case is now being investigated by State Police, the Attorney General’s office and Berwick...
Deputies investigate 2-year-old’s death
phase 3
Wiregrass Peanut Project starts phase three Tuesday
The Montgomery fire chief said two people died and five firefighters were injured in a house...
2nd victim dies following Montgomery house fire that also injured 5 firefighters
Where the status of space command currently lies
What is the status of Space Command’s move to Huntsville?