Watch: Suspected pregnant teen killer faces new charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Marquis McCloud, suspected of murdering a 19-year-old pregnant teen, faces additional charges.

Sheriff Donald Valenza will reveal those charges Wednesday in a news conference that News4 will stream live at 9:00 a.m.

Deputies arrested McCloud, a 31-year-old Newville resident, last week as they found the decomposed body of Anastasia Gilley, missing for a week from the Florida panhandle.

