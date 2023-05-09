Family of missing Jackson County woman speaks out

JCSO is currently trying to locate 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley.
JCSO is currently trying to locate 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley.(JCSO)
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After missing for several days, the family of Anastasia Gilley is searching for answers.

“We want her to come home safe,” said Shana Sheawa, Anastaisa’s aunt.

Family members said Anastaisa in 19 years old and is four months pregnant.

“We received a call in our communications division from a father of Anastasia Gilley saying that he wanted to report he hadn’t seen his daughter in a few days,” said Donnie Edenfield, Jackson County Sheriff.

Sheriff Edenfield said the call came in Friday. The worried father said he has not seen her since Tuesday.

“Another family member took Anastasia to appointment Wednesday and returned her to her home approximately 4 - 4:30 Wednesday,” said Edenfield.

That was the last time she was seen.

“She has never done this before this is something she wouldn’t do,” said Sheawa.

Her family members say they normally talk to her a lot, multiple times a day.

“She’s spit fire she’s a social butterfly all around a good girl, said Sheawa.

As the days go by, they’re getting more worried.

“Angry, I just want to be able to help her I want to find her,” said Sheawa.

“She’s my baby “,said Sandra Steele, Anastasia’s grandma.

Jackson County Sheriff’s officials say their entire investigation team is working on this case.

“If anyone out there knows anything please I’m begging you from the bottom of my heart contact Jackson County Sheriffs Office or family or even a friend to let someone know something if you want to keep it anonymous thats ok just please let someone know speak up please,” said Steele.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonifay Police Department ceases operations on May 5, 2023.
Bonifay Police Department shut down: Report
William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
Almost new Cadillac, Audi, Corvette seized from embattled Alabama private eye
Wendy Woodham booking photo from Dale County Jail
Elderly Ozark woman battles for her life after alleged abuse: Police
Lorenzo Harris Dothan city jail booking photo
Police: Man stabs ex-girlfriend in head multiple times
Methodist Church
Covenant among 193 churches out of United Methodist denomination

Latest News

Alabama Democratic Party
Alabama Democratic Party eliminates several diversity caucuses
A deputy escorts robbery suspect Chase Miller into the Dale County Courthouse on May 8, 2023.
Judge considers bond in Midland City robbery case after Aniah’s Law hearing
The Dothan Diamond Classic is over, but today everyone who participated in the tournament was a...
Dothan Diamond Classic presents checks to each team that played in the tournament
The Dothan Diamond Classic is over, but today everyone who participated in the tournament was a...
Dothan Diamond Classic check presentation