Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in search for missing person

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is currently trying to locate 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley.

Gilley is approximately 4′ 11″ & 105 lbs.

She has brown hair and blue eyes and is 4 months pregnant.

She was last seen at her home on Wednesday, May 3.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the JCSO at (850) 482-9624 immediately.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.