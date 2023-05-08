Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in search for missing person

JCSO is currently trying to locate 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley.
JCSO is currently trying to locate 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley.(JCSO)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is currently trying to locate 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley.

Gilley is approximately 4′ 11″ & 105 lbs.

She has brown hair and blue eyes and is 4 months pregnant.

She was last seen at her home on Wednesday, May 3.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the JCSO at (850) 482-9624 immediately.

