Sentencing phase of McCraney trial begins

Impact Statements: Pamela Williams, McCraney’s aunt

10:36 a.m. Mrs. Williams spoke on the “great relationship” between McCraney and his children. She said he always wants to talk about his kids and grandkids. “He loves to sing,” Mrs. Williams said. She said that McCraney was “very faithful” and that he was always at church. “He brought us joy and peace,” Mrs. Williams believes that McCraney would still make an impact even if he were placed in prison for the remainder of his life. “He’s a very special person. He loves his family,” Mrs. Williams said. She recounted how McCraney’s sister passed while he was in jail awaiting trial and he wrote a letter to his wife encouraging her. He is a man of God.” She spoke about how McCraney would be a help to people no matter where is his.

Impact Statements: Sidney Miller, neighbor of McCraney

10:27 a.m. Mr. Miller described McCraney having an “upstanding” family life. Mr. Miller talked about how he and McCraney organized a neighborhood watch to keep everyone safe. “It wasn’t just going to church because his parents did but because he wanted to,” Mr. Miller said of McCraney. “There were times when [Jeanette] couldn’t be strong, [McCraney] would be strong for her,” Mr. Miller said. He said that he asks himself while raising his kids, “What would Coley do,” because he looks up to McCraney’s way of parenting. Scarborough asked if Mr. Miller would continue a relationship with McCraney if he were in jail for life. Mr. Miller said that he would still talk to him and seek advice from him. “I would trust him with that,” Mr. Miller said after Scarborough asked his Mr. Miller’s children would still seek out McCraney’s advice.

Impact Statements: Randy Saffold, friend of McCraney

10:21 a.m. “He’s very kind. He’s a very humble person,” Mr. Saffold said of McCraney. “He’s always been great.” He described the relationship between McCraney and his wife as “adorable,” and as “something everybody wants to have.” He said that he would maintain a relationship with McCraney if he were incarcerated. He said that McCraney could make an impact on people in the prison. “He deserves a chance. He could help someone,” Mr. Saffold finished.

Impact Statements: Chancy Smith, friend of the McCraney family

10:14 a.m. “Kind, gentle, soft, would give anyone the shirt of his back,” Mrs. Smith stated of McCraney. Mrs. Smith explained how McCraney helped her through her divorce and how he prayed with her. “My children think the world of Coley,” she said. Mrs. Smith said that McCraney is a Godly man and “great Godly leader.” “He is so proud of his children,” she said of McCraney. Harrison asked if she would maintain a relationship with McCraney, she said “absolutely.” She teared up addressing the jury stating that she loves him and is “thankful for his Godly guidance.”

Impact Statements: Sharla Godwin, friend of the McCraney family

10:06 a.m. “I have been around Coley for 20 plus years,” Mrs. Godwin said. “I’ve always known him to be peaceful, quiet, a family man.” She said that she wants McCraney to know she loves him and supports him. “He’s extremely peaceful, funny,” Mrs. Godwin said. She began crying when she mentioned that McCraney missed her child’s wedding. Mrs. Godwin talked about McCraney’s involvement in the church. “He’s raised very strong children,” Mrs. Godwin said speaking of McCraney’s son who is preparing to graduate college. “Coley’s just a great guy,” Mrs. Godwin said. “I pray for your family every day, Coley,” she addressed to him as she walked back to her seat.

Impact Statements: James Fuller, cousin of Coley McCraney

9:55 a.m. “He never hesitated to give to the next person,” Mr. Fuller said. He described McCraney as being kind. He recounted a story of going to a restaurant to watch a football game. Mr. Fuller said a woman was being rude to him at the restaurant and “Coley reached out and grabbed my hands and started praying for me, that we would get out of that situation without an incident.” He said that showed him that “Coley was a strong man, he believed in God.” Mr. Fuller told another story of how he wanted to start a non-profit and how McCraney came with Mr. Fuller to buy a family something to eat. He detailed how McCraney always wanted to help people and he sang a song for the family who had just lost their father. “This man is Godly driven,” Mr. Fuller stated. Harrison asked Mr. Fuller about McCraney’s relationship with his wife Jeannette. “They love each other,” Mr. Fuller said. “I love him,” Mr. Fuller stated. “No one can change that. This man got good in him.” Mr. Fuller said that McCraney is a good resource for the community whether in the community or in prison.

Impact Statements: Cheryl Burgoon, JB’s mother

9:51 a.m. “I thought I knew the meaning of devastation, trauma, and being broken,” Mrs. Burgoon said tearfully. “I have a hole inside of me.” Mrs. Burgoon said she did very little after JB’s death. “It’s not something you get over,” she said. “I exist without her.” Mrs. Burgoon wept before going back to her seat in the courtroom.

Impact Statements: Carol Roberts, Tracie’s mother

9:42 a.m. “I think the hardest thing we’ve had to go through was holidays. There was an empty chair that Tracie should have been in,” Mrs. Roberts said. “We turned the Christmas tree into an angel tree because that’s what Tracie was.” Mrs. Roberts said that Tracie was her best friend and her daughter. “My first Mother’s Day without her, I went to a cemetery and sat on the ground where she was buried and I talked to her. I felt like she was telling me Happy Mothers’ Day,” Mrs. Roberts said tearfully. She talked about trying to shield her other children and keep their lives as normal as possible. Mrs. Roberts talked about how at one of her son’s weddings they placed flowers where Tracie would have stood. “I never got to go with Tracie to pick out a wedding dress,” Mrs. Roberts said. She said she prayed everyday for God to get her through the day and thanked Him every night for getting her through. “We didn’t have any family who lived here in Dothan so it was just me and my husband and our boys,” Mrs. Roberts explained. “I was blessed for having Tracie for 17 years. I learned a lot from her.” Mrs. Roberts said she was proud to be Tracie’s mother and she has “wonderful, beautiful memories of her.”

9:31 a.m. Attorney General Steve Marshall addressed the jury, thanking them for their “adherence to the law,” and for their help in finding justice for JB and Tracie. He explained what that during questioning, each member of the jury stated that punishment should be decided on a case by case basis. “The family of JB and Tracie trust you to make the right decision,” Marshall said. Marshall told the jury that they would hear from people impacted by this case.

9:34 a.m. Defense attorney Andrew Scarborough addressed the jury, telling them that there are only two options, life without parole or death. “The issue of guilt or innocence is done, we’re not here to argue about that,” Scarborough said. He explained “mitigating factors” to the jury. “There is nothing automatic about the death penalty. If there was, you wouldn’t be here right now,” Scarborough told the jury. “This is a very, very critical part of this.” He stressed that the decision was an individual choice by each juror. Scarborough urged the jury to choose live in prison. “He will be in prison for the rest of his life...It will be forever,” Scarborough told the jury. He told the jury that they will hear from members of McCraney’s family, “those who value his life.”

