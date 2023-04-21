DA says 15-year-old is 6th arrest in Dadeville mass shooting

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tallapoosa County District Attorney Mike Segrest has confirmed a sixth arrest in the Dadeville mass shooting that left four dead and dozens injured.

Segrest said a 15-year-old male from Macon County is also facing four counts of reckless murder. The teen’s name was not released due to his age.

Two other suspects were announced by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency hours earlier Thursday. Johnny Letron Brown, 20, of Tuskegee, and Willie George Brown, 19, of Auburn, were arrested Thursday. ALEA confirmed these two are cousins. Like the other suspects charged, they also face four counts of reckless murder.

The arrests of Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, Tyreese “Ty Reik” McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, were announced Wednesday.

After announcing the first three arrests on Wednesday, ALEA Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said more arrests were to be expected.

“We very much have a plan, and we’re trying to execute it in a way that’s gonna work for what we’re trying to accomplish,” Burkett said. “We’ve been very strategic.”

Special agents with ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation and local and federal partners established a Command Post at the Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville on Sunday and launched an extensive investigation using all available resources to process the scene, ALEA stated.

ALEA is still asking those in attendance at the party to come forward and provide information about what happened.

“We still truly believe that everybody that was at the venue that night has not come forward, and we have not had an opportunity to interview them,” Burkett said.

Law enforcement asks those with videos or photos from the incident to share them. Those items can be uploaded HERE. Also, if you have information for the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office concerning the incident or need to provide information to the individuals or families concerning victim services, please click HERE.

