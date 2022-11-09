State Representative Dexter Grimsley defeated by Rick Rehm

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Grimsley has held the seat since being elected in 2010. He’s served on numerous committees including the Agriculture and Forestry Committee, Ethics and Campaign Finance Committee, Ways and Means Education Committee and Transportation Committee.

As the lone Wiregrass Democrat in the legislative delegation, Grimsley worked well with both sides of the aisle including the local legislative delegation.

Rehm is a veteran who claims to be a pro second amendment, defender of parental rights, and dedicated to bringing industry to his district. Rehm also wants to end the sales tax on groceries and protect religious liberty.

