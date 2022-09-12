Narcan distribution event teaches community how to save lives

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -The opioid epidemic has reached every corner of the country, including the Wiregrass, but so do efforts to curb the impact on communities.

People attended a Narcan distribution event in Enterprise on September 12 to learn how they can help.

“If you do not think it’s affecting you, and your home, and your neighborhood... it is,” said clinical Professor Wayne Parker.

Many people might expect young addicts intentionally overdosing to be the culprit. However, Parker said that in our area it’s predominantly elderly people who are accidentally overdosing. Forgetting how much medication one has taken is the most common cause of opioid overdoses in the Wiregrass.

That is why Narcan distribution and training sessions are so important. The purpose of Narcan is to reverse the effects of opioids and potentially save a life.

Administering Narcan is as easy as using a nasal spray. You insert the does into the person’s nostril push the red button upwards, and it’s done.

Symptoms that indicate an opioid overdose are unresponsiveness, shallow breathing, and blue fingers or lips from a lack of oxygen.

For someone who hasn’t taken opioids, Narcan has no adverse affects. Parker said that it’s better to use it and be safe than sorry.

“My goal is to get the Narcan into everyone’s hands,” Parker said, “learn how to use it, and reduce the stigma of using it and opioids in general.”

It’s also important to call 9-1-1 first when you think someone might be overdosing. That way first responders can make their way to help as soon as possible.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.