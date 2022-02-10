WATCH: Republican candidates forum in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston County Republican Party is hosting a Republican Candidate Forum Thursday evening. The forum will be at the Wiregrass Rehab Center.
Republican candidates for federal, state, and local races will be meeting with voters and discussing the issues.
Candidates will be making remarks beginning at 6:00 PM.
News4 will livestream the candidates’ remarks. You can watch on the player attached to this story or the WTVY News app.
Organizers say the following Republican candidates have confirmed they plan to attend:
U.S. Senate
- Mo Brooks
U.S. House of Representatives
- Barry Moore
Candidates for Governor of Alabama
- Lyndy Blanchard
- Tim James
- Dean Odle
Candidates for State Auditor
- Stan Cooke
Candidates for State Attorney General
- Henry Still III
Candidates for Alabama Supreme Court
- Greg Cook
- Debra Jones
Candidates for Houston/Henry County DA
- Rus Goodman
- Pat Jones
Candidates for 20th Circuit Judge
- Seth Brooks
- Chris Richardson
- Holly Sawyer
Candidates for Alabama State House 87
- Eric Johnson
- Jeff Sorrells
Candidates for Houston County Sheriff
- Randy Anderson
- Donald Valenza
Candidates for Houston County Commission Chairman
- Bobby Lewis
- Brandon Shoupe
- Doug Sinquefield
Candidates for Houston Co. Commission District 2
- Tracy Adams
- Chris Love
Candidates for Houston Co. Commission District 3
- Priscilla Andrews
- Brandon Bagwell
- Ricky Herring
- Richard Talley
- George Trotter
Candidates Houston Co. Commission District 4
- James Ivey
- Vanita Mclain
