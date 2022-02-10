WATCH: Republican candidates forum in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston County Republican Party is hosting a Republican Candidate Forum Thursday evening. The forum will be at the Wiregrass Rehab Center.

Republican candidates for federal, state, and local races will be meeting with voters and discussing the issues.

Candidates will be making remarks beginning at 6:00 PM.

News4 will livestream the candidates’ remarks. You can watch on the player attached to this story or the WTVY News app.

Organizers say the following Republican candidates have confirmed they plan to attend:

U.S. Senate

Mo Brooks

U.S. House of Representatives

Barry Moore

Candidates for Governor of Alabama

Lyndy Blanchard

Tim James

Dean Odle

Candidates for State Auditor

Stan Cooke

Candidates for State Attorney General

Henry Still III

Candidates for Alabama Supreme Court

Greg Cook

Debra Jones

Candidates for Houston/Henry County DA

Rus Goodman

Pat Jones

Candidates for 20th Circuit Judge

Seth Brooks

Chris Richardson

Holly Sawyer

Candidates for Alabama State House 87

Eric Johnson

Jeff Sorrells

Candidates for Houston County Sheriff

Randy Anderson

Donald Valenza

Candidates for Houston County Commission Chairman

Bobby Lewis

Brandon Shoupe

Doug Sinquefield

Candidates for Houston Co. Commission District 2

Tracy Adams

Chris Love

Candidates for Houston Co. Commission District 3

Priscilla Andrews

Brandon Bagwell

Ricky Herring

Richard Talley

George Trotter

Candidates Houston Co. Commission District 4

James Ivey

Vanita Mclain

