Missing and Endangered Alert issued for Geneva County man

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Charles Floyd Woods. Mr. Woods is an 89 year old white male with brown hair and blue eyes and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

He was last seen on 1/18/2022 at approximately 12:15pm wearing a beige jacket and jeans in the area of West Main Street in Dothan. He may be traveling in a gold 2000 Ford Ranger bearing AL tag TLN900.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Charles Floyd Woods, please contact the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 684-6947 or call 911.

