Advertisement

Missing and Endangered Alert issued for Geneva County man

He was last seen in Dothan around noon Tuesday.
A Missing and Endangered Alert has been issued for Mr. Charles Floyd Woods.
A Missing and Endangered Alert has been issued for Mr. Charles Floyd Woods.(Geneva County SO)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Charles Floyd Woods. Mr. Woods is an 89 year old white male with brown hair and blue eyes and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

He was last seen on 1/18/2022 at approximately 12:15pm wearing a beige jacket and jeans in the area of West Main Street in Dothan. He may be traveling in a gold 2000 Ford Ranger bearing AL tag TLN900.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Charles Floyd Woods, please contact the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 684-6947 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

WTVY News 4 Evening News Team
WTVY News 4 announces new anchor lineups
Katelyn Vinson crowned Miss Alabama 2022 on January 15, 2022.
Dothan woman crowned Miss Alabama USA
Enterprise High School Head Football Coach Ben Blackmon
EHS has new head football coach
Dothan Drive-thru COVID testing clinic Wednesday
Nick Saban talks Georgia
Nick Saban, other sports figures sign letter urging Manchin’s support of Freedom to Vote Act

Latest News

Houston County Farm Center in this undated photo.
Dothan prepares to write $2.5 million Farm Center check
Houston County Farm Center photo
WTVY: Farm Center Proposal
Water World file photo
Water World has banner year with nearly 80,000 visitors
Ben Blackmon named new Enterprise football coach
Ben Blackmon named new Enterprise football coach