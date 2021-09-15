Friends of the Library preparing for book sale fundraiser

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “The Friends of the Library” unpacked hundreds of boxes Wednesday. 806 to be exact!

Each box is full of books that will be on sale through September 25th.

Money from the book sale benefits the Houston County Library System.

It’s for new books, programs, and other things you may not think about...

“The money that is generated from this sale will go to specific requests and specific needs that the library has. Which could include more books, which could include in the past fences and carts and gutters and all sorts of things that the library needs, this sale would help,” said Everlie Bolton, president of the Friends of the Library.

Bolton says events like the book sale promote the library in the community, bringing in much needed volunteers.

This is group’s first book sale since February 2020.

The event is from September 16th through the 25th at the Westgate branch location.

The sale is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

