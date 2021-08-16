EMA officials preparing for Tropical Storm Fred aftermath

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Local emergency management agency officials say they’re preparing for the aftermath of what Tropical Storm Fred could bring.

Dothan-Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah says tornadoes and thunderstorms are the biggest concerns, going into the late evening and overnight hours.

Right now, his staff is working with law enforcement and city leaders to make sure all resources are available.

Judah says damages are expected, including flooding and tree damage. He says its important that drivers refrain from driving through water-covered roads or near fallen power lines.

“We’re monitoring not only the storm and as it comes in, but the aftermath. That’s usually what we have to deal with is damage assessment, and you know, flooding and things of that nature. We recommend and help the schools that busses are not in any type of danger with wind gusts and flooded roads, especially in our rural areas,” Judah said.

Judah says he’s in contact with local superintendents and says decisions about school reopenings will be made as assessments come in.

