EMA: “Have a plan in place now ahead of Tropical Storm Fred”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - While we are keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Fred, local emergency management officials say they’re prepared for what’s ahead.

Dothan-Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah says emergency staff are all hands on deck and ready to work around the clock if the worst happens.

He says it’s important for you and your family to have a weather plan in place. That includes having a sturdy place to go, a weather radio, and signing up for alerts from local weather apps like 4-Warn Weather app.

“Again, now is the time to plan. Put your plan together, go over it with your family. Make sure you have all your tools in your toolbox. Make sure you charge your phone, you get batteries for your flashlight, be ready for power outages, have some water. Again, we’re not expecting a major affect, but we always have some power outages,” Judah said.

Due to the pandemic, the EMA office has not audibly tested weather sirens. Each Monday, Judah says the agency conducts silent tests, and everything is good to go.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

