National Peanut Festival introduces clear bag policy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Peanut Festival is enforcing a clear bag policy this year.

The exceptions include twelve by six purses or a smaller clutch. People can also bring coolers for medication purposes, and diaper bags for moms. Diaper bags do not have to be clear.

Tony Ellison’s biggest priority this year is safety and wants others to know he is listening to their concerns.

“We are going to do anything humanly possible to make it as safe for you to come out here. We are going to vet everyone that comes through our gates. Vendors, ag, members, old people, or young people. Everybody is going to get checked,” Tony Ellison, the Executive director of the NPF Board said.

The NPF kicks off on November 3rd.

Discounted tickets go on sale now, ending on September 11th.

