Spectracare hosts an Overdose Awareness Day summit to raise awareness

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day, which is why SpectraCare hosted a summit in Dothan on Thursday to raise awareness and acknowledge those helping in the fight against drug abuse.

The conference featured three speakers with different perspectives on drug abuse conversations.

Dr. Wayne Parker with the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine is an assistant pharmacology professor. Parker discussed the opioid numbers in the state of Alabama, which are staggering.

Alabama prescribes more opioids per person than residents, in any other state. Houston County is one of the highest-prescribing counties in the state. According to Parker, the number of out-of-county residents who seek health care in Houston County caused that spike.

Sean Malloy is an investigator with the Alabama State Board of Pharmacy who talked about recent drug trends in Alabama, which includes Tranq, a mix of Fentanyl and xylazine.

The last speaker was Kyle Houston, a former user and meth cook, who shares his testimony of overcoming addiction after facing a 30-year prison bid.

This year, the message was to honor the everyday helpers of those struggling with abuse, such as counselors, social workers, and first responders. “We all have a role to play in this battle,” SpectraCare CEO Susie Kingry said when talking about other helpers such as family members and friends.

