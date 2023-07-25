City of Dothan wants forgery lawsuit tossed

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge will consider in a few months whether to dismiss a lawsuit brought by a former worker who claims the city of Dothan routinely forged his name on official documents related to city hall scandal.

Larry Patrick filed the suit last month after a News4 investigation uncovered the electronic forgery that went on in a child nutrition program long after he retired.

However, the city believes Houston County Circuit Judge Christopher K. Richardson should toss that suit because, among things, Alabama immunity laws protect the municipality and Department of Leisure Services Director Alison Hall, also a defendant.

For eight years after he departed from a 34-year career in 2013, Patrick’s name appeared on paperwork required to receive federal reimbursement for its afterschool feeding initiative administered by Leisure Services. He supervised that program prior to his retirement.

The city shifted blame to Stephanie Wingfield, the program’s coordinator who lost her job amid allegations of other falsified paperwork.

“Ms. Wingfield didn’t use updated log-in credentials for the on-line submittals after she became responsible for the program after Larry (Patrick) retired,” City Manager Kevin Cowper told News 4 last year of the electronic forgery.

Wingfield has a pending federal lawsuit against her former bosses.

Patrick filed his suit in state court after first lodging a claim against the city that failed to resolve the matter.

He alleges negligence caused mental anguish and harmed his reputation and seeks unspecified damages.

The FBI and Dothan police are investigating potential fraud in the feeding program that occurred years after Patrick’s retirement.

Richardson scheduled an October 11 hearing to consider the city’s motion to dismiss.

