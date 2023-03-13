3 charged in Dothan inmate stabbing

Inmate injured on Sunday during dispute.
Inmate injured on Sunday during dispute.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Sunday, March 12, officers responded to an assault on an inmate at the Dothan City Jail.

According to a release per DPD, officers found the victim inmate suffering from a facial injury that was caused by a plastic handle of a toothbrush that had been sharpened down into a point and used as a weapon. This weapon is commonly referred to as a “shank”.

The suspect inmate, identified as Tarik Tramon Hawkins, was having a verbal altercation with the victim inmate during which time another inmate, Zyshawn Codaun Coker, provided the weapon to Hawkins.

Hawkins took possession of the weapon and used it on the victim before laying it down. Then, another inmate, Romillo Jamal Porter, retrieved the weapon and attempted to hide it in a cell.

The weapon was recovered by officers during a search of the cell.

As a result, three individuals have been charged.

Inmates charged l to r: Tarik Hawkins, 25, of Dothan; Zyshawn Coker, 2, of Dothan; Romillo...
Inmates charged l to r: Tarik Hawkins, 25, of Dothan; Zyshawn Coker, 2, of Dothan; Romillo Porter, 27, of Dothan. Due to the fact these charges are felonies, all three individuals have been transferred to the Houston County Jail where they are being held with no bond.(Dothan Police Department)

Tarik Tramon Hawkins, 25 years-old of Dothan, has been charged with one count of Assault Second Degree and one count of Promoting Prison Contraband First Degree.

Zyshawn Codaun Coker, 21 years-old of Dothan, has been charged with one count of Promoting Prison Contraband First Degree.

Romillo Jamal Porter, 27 years-old of Dothan, has been charged with one count of Promoting Prison Contraband First Degree.

Due to the fact these charges are felonies, all three individuals have been transferred to the Houston County Jail where they are being held with no bond.

The victim received treatment at a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened near the intersection of Hartford Highway and Ross Clark Circle
Two dead in Dothan car fire, charges possible
Horizon Bar and Grill, formally known as Teaser Rock Hard Cabaret
Bar planned for where murders occurred makes another liquor license attempt
Inmate injured on Sunday during dispute.
Dothan jail inmate injured in apparent assault
Nitro Extreme
Nitro Extreme coming to Dothan
FILE - The Dorel Juvenile Group said the lower seat anchors used to secure the child seat base...
Nearly 60,000 car seats recalled for failing seat anchors

Latest News

Alabama state troopers are again sending a reminder to Think Smart Before You Start this spring...
ALEA launches annual spring break driving safety campaign
Inmate injured on Sunday during dispute.
Dothan jail inmate injured in apparent assault
It happened near the intersection of Hartford Highway and Ross Clark Circle
Two dead in Dothan car fire, charges possible
2023
Jon Jam 2023