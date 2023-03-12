Dothan jail inmate injured in apparent assault

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan City Jail inmate was injured Sunday during a dispute with another prisoner, according to the police chief.

The victim suffered injuries caused by what Chief Will Benny described as an improvised edged weapon.

The inmate was transported to a local hospital suffering from what the chief describes as non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges will be determined once the investigation is complete, Benny told News 4.

Inmates at the Dothan city jail are either serving time on misdemeanor charges.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.