Dothan jail inmate injured in apparent assault

Inmate injured on Sunday during dispute.
Inmate injured on Sunday during dispute.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan City Jail inmate was injured Sunday during a dispute with another prisoner, according to the police chief.

The victim suffered injuries caused by what Chief Will Benny described as an improvised edged weapon.

The inmate was transported to a local hospital suffering from what the chief describes as non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges will be determined once the investigation is complete, Benny told News 4.

Inmates at the Dothan city jail are either serving time on misdemeanor charges.

