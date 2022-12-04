Troy ranks No. 24 in College Football Playoffs, will play Texas San-Antonio in Cure Bowl

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - One day after winning its record seventh Sun Belt Conference title, No. 23 Troy has accepted a bid to the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla, against Conference USA Champion No. 22 Texas-San Antonio.

The Cure Bowl has the first selection among Sun Belt Conference teams in the league’s new bowl agreement. It will be the only match up during Bowl Season that features two conference champions facing off against one another. Additionally, both teams are ranked in the latest AP and USA Today Top 25 polls.

“I’m excited for our players, our staff and our university,” Sun Belt Coach of the Year Jon Sumrall said. “We’ve heard amazing things about the Cure Bowl and the bowl experience they provide for our student-athletes. We’re going to Orlando with the intention of winning a football game, but we’re also going to make sure that our players have a great time and are rewarded for a championship season.”

Troy enters bowl season having won 10 straight games overall after defeating Coastal Carolina, 45-26, in the Sun Belt Championship game on Saturday, according to Troy Athletics. The Cure Bowl marks Troy’s ninth overall bowl game and first since the 2018 Dollar General Bowl. The Trojans have won four straight bowl games dating back to the 2010 New Orleans Bowl.

Troy Football Beats Arkansas State to clinch Sun Belt Conference Championship berth (Troy Athletics)

“Congratulations to head coach Jon Sumrall and his team for a championship season,” Athletics Director Brent Jones said. “We are beyond excited to celebrate our historic season at the Cure Bowl against a conference champion and ranked opponent in UTSA. This will be one of, if not the most, highly anticipated matchup of two Group of Five teams this bowl season. The Cure Bowl puts on a first-class event throughout the entire week for not only our team but also for our amazing fans who played an instrumental part in our success this season, especially in the Sun Belt Championship Game victory yesterday. We look forward to a great game and an amazing bowl experience.”

