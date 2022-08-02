Headland names new baseball coach

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Headland Rams have named a new head baseball coach for the 2023 season.

Brett Birdsong will take over the Ram program that fell short in the semifinals during the 2022 season.

Birdsong is no stranger to the program as his father, Bubber Birdsong, previously led the team before stepping down as head coach following the 2022 season.

Brett Birdsong has spent the previous three seasons as Carroll High School’s head baseball coach.

Prior to Carroll, Birdsong had coaching stints at Enterprise and Rehobeth.

He served as an assistant on the Wallace Governors coaching staff during the 2017 season when the Govs won the region 22 championship.

