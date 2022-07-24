3 injured in Covington County boating crash

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three people were injured in a Covington County single-boat crash Saturday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA officials said it happened around 9:55 p.m. on the Conecuh River, just south of the boat ramp on US 29 near Lake Gantt.

Authorities said the operator was seriously injured when the 16-ft. Alumacraft boat struck a tree. Two of the three passengers onboard were also injured, officials added. Two victims were transported to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery while another was taken to Andalusia Medical for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

No further details were released as Alabama state troopers continue their investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.