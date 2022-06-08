Boom town: Dothan industrial park is getting another potent boost

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A spec building is the latest addition to a Dothan industrial park that is showing massive growth.

After construction is complete the 100,000 square foot structure is expected to lure prime industry.

“(Companies) don’t want to wait…and have to go through the whole process of building. They want to have something to move into (quickly),” Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said of the project.

On 41 acres in Sam Houston Industrial Park, building size can be doubled to fit specific needs.

The site is about a quarter of a mile from where FedEx Ground is investing $57 million in a distribution plant.

“Alabama is hot, and the economy continues to sizzle but one of the challenges right now is having available buildings to continue to spur more economic development,” Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Parker said.

A symbolic groundbreaking attracted dozens of communities and political leaders on Tuesday morning.

“It’s almost like Dothan has a spotlight on it because (companies) know we do good work, we’ve got good people, we’ve got a good work force,” Grow Dothan Chairman Bob Woodall told News 4.

The land has been cleared and construction on the spec building, expected to be complete by fall.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

