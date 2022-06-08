Advertisement

Boom town: Dothan industrial park is getting another potent boost

A spec building will be tailored fit for industry, giving the city a recruiting advantage.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A spec building is the latest addition to a Dothan industrial park that is showing massive growth.

After construction is complete the 100,000 square foot structure is expected to lure prime industry.

“(Companies) don’t want to wait…and have to go through the whole process of building. They want to have something to move into (quickly),” Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said of the project.

On 41 acres in Sam Houston Industrial Park, building size can be doubled to fit specific needs.

The site is about a quarter of a mile from where FedEx Ground is investing $57 million in a distribution plant.

“Alabama is hot, and the economy continues to sizzle but one of the challenges right now is having available buildings to continue to spur more economic development,” Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Parker said.

A symbolic groundbreaking attracted dozens of communities and political leaders on Tuesday morning.

“It’s almost like Dothan has a spotlight on it because (companies) know we do good work, we’ve got good people, we’ve got a good work force,” Grow Dothan Chairman Bob Woodall told News 4.

The land has been cleared and construction on the spec building, expected to be complete by fall.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Two injured in Rucker helicopter crash
Two injured in Rucker helicopter crash
Airport officials say a plane has crashed near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.
UPDATE: At least two dead in plane crash near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
Mug Shot
Dothan man charged in November shooting
Fleming resigns as Dothan head coach
Janasky Fleming hired at Pike County High School
Abbeville police seeking info on shots fired at home (Source: AP)
Abbeville police seeking info on shots fired at home

Latest News

Dothan Police Chief Will Benny speaks to News 4 on June 7, 2022.
Dothan Police Department nears full staff
Wallace Community College Logo
Wallace Community College receives $1.76M grant for Upward Bound program
The $24,445 grant provided Elba VFD with new emergency equipment to assist with responses to...
Elba Fire Department receives new equipment from Firehouse Subs grant
FILE - This is a Goodyear tire garage in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Nine...
Feds: Goodyear knew of defective RV tires as early as 2002