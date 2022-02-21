More details released in Henry County shooting

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has released an updated statement on the shooting of Brittney Corbitt.

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting that happened Thursday, February 17.

The scene was chaotic when first responders first arrived at the shooting on Ozark Road in Newville. According to the statement, the was a large crowd of people and reportedly gunshots still going off. Two other victims with minor injuries beyond the fatally shot Brittney Corbitt were treated at the scene by responding medical personnel.

Investigators say the shooting of 19-year-old Corbitt now appears planned.

20-year-old Isaiah Jeremiah Hall Clyburn and 19-year-old Ferriea Nashawntia Norton, both also residents on Ozark Road in Newville were arrested on Saturday, February 19th. Both were charged with Capital Murder, Murder, conspiracy to commit murder and multiple counts of attempted murder.

Additionally, 19-year-old Jayden Ashya Thomas of Headland and 21-year-old Austin Ricshard Al-Mon Daniels of Midland City have also been charged with Capital murder, Murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and multiple counts of attempted murder and booked into the Henry County jail without bond.

Authorities say additional arrests are expected.

Anyone with any information concerning this case is encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 585-3131.

