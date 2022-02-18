Report: One dead in Henry County shooting

NEWVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -A woman was shot and killed in a Newville, Alabama Thursday night, according to several law enforcement sources.

The shooting is at 1023 Ozark Road, about five miles north of Headland, or about 15 miles from Dothan.

Henry County Coroner Derek Wright confirmed that he had been called to the scene, but could not immediately provide additional information.

No official release has been provided regarding the shooting that is in the infancy of the ongoing investigation.

Story updated to reflect victim is a woman.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

