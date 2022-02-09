GTECH program working to build welding industry

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In the next year, the U.S. will need over 375,000 welders, that’s according to the American welding society. GTECH’s program is allowing students to land full-time jobs welding right out of high school.

“I would say 90% of the students that come through this program are extremely interested in a career in welding. I do have students that have gone to work locally in the environment manufacturing processes in Geneva county, Houston County, and Coffee County.” Kenneth Hagen, welding instructor for Wallace Community college and GTECH

One senior sees many benefits in the industry.

“It is a great opportunity not only for growing as a person but to make great money and be productive in society as you do it.” Travis Kelly, a senior at GTECH.

These welding students are not only learning the ins and outs of an important industry, but their instructor is teaching them life skills as well.

Hagen adds, “Respect, integrity, honesty, all of the things, professionalism.”

One student serving as class “foreman” says he’s learning how to be a leader.

“I conduct safety meetings every Monday and make sure everybody’s doing what they’re supposed to be doing and make sure everything’s safe around the shop.” Jaime Garcia-Mata jr, senior at GTECH.

Senior Travis Kelly says it’s more than just welding. He adds, “it’s also critically thinking, being able to work with your hands and can help you in a pinch if you need help either way.”

Striving to show students it’s okay to choose a trade over college.

Current Geneva sophomores have until Friday, February 11, to apply for the program if they wish to participate in the 2022-2023 school year.

