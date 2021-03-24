Insurance will pay $1 million to settle police shooting lawsuit

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The city of Dothan’s insurance carrier will pay one million dollars to settle a deadly police officer shooting lawsuit, bringing the total settlement to $1.25 million.

That money will be paid to survivors of Robert Lawrence and attorneys who filed the lawsuit on behalf of his estate.

The shooting occurred in 2014 when Lawrence, a sovereign citizen, refused to provide identification at the Dothan Animal Shelter where he had taken a stray dog.

That led a scuffle with Sergeant Adrianne Woodruff, who shot Lawrence, and another officer who had responded to a call for assistance.

In depositions, Woodruff testified she shot Lawrence in fear for her life.

A Houston County Grand Jury cleared her as did a U.S. federal judge who dismissed the lawsuit.

However, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated the case and, ultimately, the city settled.

Dothan City Commissioners voted last week to pay $250,000 toward the settlement, with insurance paying another million.

Attorneys representing Lawrence’s estate will receive half of the that amount.

His wife Chrystal and their three children will be paid the other half.

Woodruff retired following the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

