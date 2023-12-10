Second suspect arrested in Covington County murder

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: The second suspect, Emmett Sigers, was arrested on Sunday. He is charged with murder and attempted murder.

Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman thanked the Luverne Police Department for their help in finding and arresting Sigers.

The investigation in still ongoing.

One man is dead and another injured after a Saturday night shooting in Covington County.

The sheriff’s office responded to Andalusia Health where two men had been admitted with gunshot wounds.

19-year-old- Cameraon Franklin was transported to a hospital in Pensacola, where he succumbed to his injuries, per Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman. The other victim, whose identity has not been released, is being treated for a non-life-threatening wound.

Ahmad Jzikelle Elliot-Warmack has been arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder. He is currently being held with no bond.

A second suspect, Emmett Sigers, is wanted for murder and attempted murder.

Sigers is wanted for murder and attempted murder. (Covington County Sheriff's Office)

If anyone has any information, call the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at 334-427-4911.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

According to Sheriff Turman, the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.