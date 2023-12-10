Covington County shooting kills one, injures another
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - One man is dead and another injured after a Saturday night shooting in Covington County.
The sheriff’s office responded to Andalusia Health where two men had been admitted with gunshot wounds.
19-year-old- Cameraon Franklin was transported to a hospital in Pensacola, where he succumbed to his injuries, per Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman. The other victim, whose identity has not been released, is being treated for a non-life-threatening wound.
Ahmad Jzikelle Elliot-Warmack has been arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder. He is currently being held with no bond.
A second suspect, Emmett Sigers, is wanted for murder and attempted murder.
If anyone has any information, call the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at 334-427-4911.
The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
According to Sheriff Turman, the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.