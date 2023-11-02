Dothan-area organization provides healthy gateway for athletes

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Life is bigger than basketball! That’s the message from the co-owners of PBA by A&T Sports that is now impacting familiar faces across the Wiregrass.

The Dothan Snipers basketball team has brought together vibrant faces who share similar passions such as basketball. While playing together, they get help managing life’s many tough challenges.

“We teach life skills, we do life coach training, and we actually get into the school system”, said Angela Culliver PBA Commissioner

Culliver and Tasha Mahone are both co-owners of PBA. Culliver focuses on the community involvement the league brings while Mahone focuses on mental health.

According to the American College of Sports Medicine, 30% of women and 25% of men who are student athletes have reported having one mental illness. 10% of them actually seek help.

“I have a doctorate in psychology so I look at mental health from the sports side of things. A lot of people don’t realize how much mental health plays a role into our athletes these days”, said Mahone.

You can learn more information about the Dothan Snipers by visiting their social media pages. Their season begins November 12th at Walton Park.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.