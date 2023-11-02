Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Dothan-area organization provides healthy gateway for athletes

It's never too late to continue your passion, and the local PBA by A & T is providing that opportunity for all ages.
By Briana Jones
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Life is bigger than basketball! That’s the message from the co-owners of PBA by A&T Sports that is now impacting familiar faces across the Wiregrass.

The Dothan Snipers basketball team has brought together vibrant faces who share similar passions such as basketball. While playing together, they get help managing life’s many tough challenges.

“We teach life skills, we do life coach training, and we actually get into the school system”, said Angela Culliver PBA Commissioner

Culliver and Tasha Mahone are both co-owners of PBA. Culliver focuses on the community involvement the league brings while Mahone focuses on mental health.

According to the American College of Sports Medicine, 30% of women and 25% of men who are student athletes have reported having one mental illness. 10% of them actually seek help.

“I have a doctorate in psychology so I look at mental health from the sports side of things. A lot of people don’t realize how much mental health plays a role into our athletes these days”, said Mahone.

You can learn more information about the Dothan Snipers by visiting their social media pages. Their season begins November 12th at Walton Park.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Michael Shane and Karen Tysinger Halstead face charges after their teen's body...
Siblings of dead man in freezer interviewed, phone records sought
Investigators charged Michael Shane Halstead (pictured left) and his wife Karen (pictured...
Dead teen’s dad confessed weeks before his body was found: Sources
Player of the Week
FNF Week 9 Player of the Week nominees
Clark, 48, of Dothan faces Rape and Sodomy charges
Dothan businessman charged with rape to be released from jail
After the body’s discovery, Shane Halstead and Karen Tysinger Halstead were apprehended about...
Two arrested after body found in freezer

Latest News

Texas Rangers' Josh Jung and Nathaniel Lowe (30) celebrates after scoring on a single by Jonah...
Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Diamondbacks in Game 5
It's never too late to continue your passion, and the local PBA by A & T is providing that...
Dothan-area basketball league providing healthy gateway for athletes
It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the Lady Wildcats, and they'll get to experience it to...
Enterprise girls basketball to play on NBA court
FILE - Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight makes an appearance at Indiana...
Renowned college basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83