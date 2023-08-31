Second Chance Ministries is a Silent Hero for Wiregrass children

ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) - We all know the importance of investing in our children. Second Chance Ministries in Ariton does that and so much more.

“He came hunting with me and when he left that afternoon, I told my wife I’m not sure what God is going to do with this… to do something with kids who have a missing parent,” said Boyd Deal.

That is when Second Chance Ministries was born. Boyd was 10 years old when his father passed away.

Bo Stewart was the same age when his aunt asked Boyd to take the young boy hunting. An activity Bo was unable to do with his dad due to his passing a few years prior.

Now, with the help of countless volunteers, donors, and Ariton Baptist Church, Second Chance Ministries hosts annual youth deer hunts and fishing days for children with missing parents.

“We’ve got a chance to impact kids’ lives for the next ten, twenty years. They’re going to remember that as they grow up,” said Deal. “I had people that took me hunting and invested into my life… I remember all those people.”

One of those kids, Maddie Beckon, says she may even start her own ministry one day because of her experience with second chance ministries and lessons she’s learned.

“Realizing that just because you don’t always have what you think you deserve there’s always people out there who have less than you… even though you don’t always realize it,” expressed Beckon.

Out of all the tidbits she’ll remember, the day she killed her first buck on their hunting trip is one that will be forever stamped.

An idea that started with one young boy, grew into a ministry that serves over twenty boys and girls.

Deal says the kids are the true silent heroes.

“We have some great kids. We have not had a single problem with a single kid, " said Boyd.

Boys and girls between the ages of 10 and 15 who have a missing parent are eligible to fill out an application to be considered for participation in their next annual youth deer hunt.

