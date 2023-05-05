Authorities search for escaped Coffee County inmate

Jonathon Lamar Bundy booking photo from Elba Work Release Center
Jonathon Lamar Bundy booking photo from Elba Work Release Center(Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, an inmate has escaped in Coffee County.

Jonathon Lamar Bundy escaped from Elba Work Release Center at approximately 5:20 A.M. on Friday, May 5.

Elba Work Release Center is located in Elba, AL in Coffee County.

Below is more information on Bundy.

Jonathon Lamar Bundy mugshot
Jonathon Lamar Bundy mugshot(Alabama Department of Corrections)

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this escapee, please notify your local law enforcement agency, the facility from which the inmate escaped or call the Alabama Dept. of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.

