Lifted Higher Ministries work to “Go Above and Beyond” for Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Brandee Lukas, founder and director of Lifted Higher Ministries, joined News 4 Live at Lunch on December 22 to talk about her non profit that offers several programs here in the Wiregrass, with a mission to work to “Go Above and Beyond.”

Q: WHAT EXACTLY IS LIFTED HIGHER MINISTIRES AND HOW DO FAMILIES YOU WORK WITH GET INVOLVED?

“We are a referral-based agency. Agencies like DHR, SARCOA, judges, lawyers and counselors, they send us referrals to aid in the process of helping their clients. Our motto is “Relationship Building, Life Doing,” and that’s where we see lasting change.”

Q: LET’S START WITH THE HOUSING PROGRAM - TELL US ABOUT THAT!

“When we’re working with a family in order to help with reunification, the majority of the time housing is the issue. Not only do we help them find suitable housing that fits their needs and help them through the application process, but we have two homes now that the ministry owns. The first one we bought for a specific family that rents to own it. We just purchased house number two that will be used as a long-term rental for people that have a hard time meeting rental qualifications. It is our hope to help families that have changed their lives for the better to be able to acquire safe living spaces.”

Q: WHAT IS YOUR CHRISTMAS FOR THE ELDERLY PROGRAM?

“This will be our fourth year providing Christmas presents for the elderly in the Houston, Dale and Henry County areas. The local DHR offices send us a list that only contain initials for confidentiality reasons of their clients that are in need of help on Christmas. We go out and shop for about 50 elderly people in our area, spending around $2000 to bring joy to these people.”

You can find out more about Lifted Higher Ministries and the work they do by visiting their website at liftedhigherministries.org.

