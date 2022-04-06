Chief Deputy: Dale County homeowner shoots intruder

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Midland City homeowner shot a man who attempted to break into his house early Wednesday, according to the Dale County Sheriff’s Office.

“The suspect attempted several ways gain entry into the home, including entering through a child’s bedroom window,” Chief Deputy Mason Bynum told News 4.

The homeowner fired, striking the intruder in the head and sending him to a Dothan hospital with what Bynum described to News 4 as life-threatening injuries.

He said there is no indication that the alleged intruder and homeowner are acquaintances.

Bynum said the suspect’s name will be released after his family is notified of the incident.

