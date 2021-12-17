Wiregrass football teams’ reclassifications: Wicksburg and Houston County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The latest realignments made by the AHSAA will have several Wiregrass teams playing in new classes for the 2022-2024 football seasons.

One of those teams being the Wicksburg Panthers who are stepping down from Class 3A to Class 2A, a class the Panthers have not been in since 2013.

Wicksburg has been successful in 3A play making playoff appearances six of the last seven years.

In 2021, the Panthers finished 3rd in Class 3A Region 2 ending their season in round one of playoffs with a 7-4 record.

Now, Wicksburg will look to be just as dominant in Class 2A next season.

“Our guys are really excited just to have a different lineup of teams,” said Wicksburg head coach Josh Cox. “Just to know that you’re going to face different people than you’ve been playing all along. So, you know I’m sure other schools are the same way. It’s all in fun. The kids look forward to playing different competition and you know always striving for excellence anyway. So, it doesn’t really matter what classification we’re in.”

Houston County is moving down classes as well.

The Lions are going from Class 2A to Class 1A next season.

Houston County is coming off one of its best seasons in 2021 finishing 5-5 on the year, and will look to build on that in 1A play in the upcoming seasons.

A place Houston County had previous success in making a couple of appearances in the playoffs, which is where the Lions hope to be in 2022.

Head coach Chip Harris knows his guys will be going up against tough competition in Class 1A but they are ready for it.

“It’s a tough region,” said Harris. “You’ve got Elba and Brantley and McKenzie and Kinston had a good long run. Florala has always played well and all those other guys. So, it’s going to be as tough as 2A was. We’ve got to get geared up for that. We’ve got to focus on being tough-minded and playing tough and being able to stop folks but there’s a lot of excitement.”

The full list of AHSAA Football 2022-2024 reclassifications can be found at https://www.ahsaa.com/.

