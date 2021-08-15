Storm won’t close Dothan schools

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan public schools will open Monday for their first day of classes despite a tropical weather threat. Fred, a tropical storm, is forecast to move across the Florida panhandle and into south Alabama on Monday.

The National Weather Service calls for possible tropical storm winds in the Dothan area, potentially 40-miles-per-hour in gusts. The worst weather is most likely after classes dismiss.

The decision to open came in consultation with forecasters and emergency preparedness officials.

“(The school district) will continue to monitor Fred and its potential impact on our region over the next few days,” said a DCS statement.

