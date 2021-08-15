Holmes County Schools to close Monday due to severe weather threat

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - Holmes County Schools officials announced schools will be closed Monday, August 16, due to the threat of severe weather from Tropical Storm Fred.

In a release to WTVY, officials say they do play to reopen Tuesday, August 17, but say that could change depending on the arrival time of Tropical Storm Fred.

