2 dead, 1 injured in separate overnight Troy shootings

Troy Police Department
Troy Police Department(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are dead and another person was injured in two separate shootings in Troy late Saturday night, according to Troy police.

According to police, officers responded to the first shooting in the 100 block of Hubbard Street at 11:44 p.m. There, they found 52-year-old male victim dead from a gunshot wound.

Around 11:55 p.m., officers responded to a report of another shooting in the 100 block of West Fairview Street. There, officers found a 22-year-old male victim suffering from wound. The victim was treated at the scene by Troy Fire Department medics, and then transported to Troy Regional Medical Center by Haynes Ambulance. A second victim, also a 22-year-old male, was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

Police said one of the victims died from his injuries at the hospital. The other victim was treated and released with non life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating both shootings. According to investigators, there is no evidence to suggest that these two shootings are related.

Anyone with information regarding these shootings are asked to call the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500.

