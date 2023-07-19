Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Authorities issue Amber Alert for 11-month-old in Texas

Police in Tyler, Texas, have asked for the public’s help with finding a baby who is supposed to...
Police in Tyler, Texas, have asked for the public’s help with finding a baby who is supposed to be in the custody of Child Protective Services.(Tyler police)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Police in Tyler, Texas, have asked for the public’s help with finding a baby who has not been surrendered by his mother to the custody of Child Protective Services.

Officials said the Tyler Police Department received a report on July 14 at 1:30 p.m. from Child Protective Services stating they were to take 11-month-old Jamar Ross into custody from a West Mims Street residence.

The child was not at the residence and is now believed to be in the custody of his 26-year-old mother, Tarhondia Jackson, according to Tyler police.

A Smith County judge has issued an Amber Alert for the missing child.

Authorities say the child is 2 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 45 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes.

Jackson is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The baby is believed to be with his mother, Tarhondia Jackson, though she was supposed to...
The baby is believed to be with his mother, Tarhondia Jackson, though she was supposed to surrender him to CPS.(TEXAS DPS)

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert can call Tyler police at 903-531-1000.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Video captures Carlee Russell’s car pulling off highway
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details in Carlee Russell investigation, call press conference for Wednesday afternoon
Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell in the clothes she was last seen in on the night of July 13
Carlee’s parents say police are pursuing her abductor
A Geneva County home was destroyed by fire after a lightning strike on July 15, 2023
Lightning strike destroys new home fire as family moves in

Latest News

Houston County commissioners will likely choose its next emergency management agency director...
Shoupe: New Houston Co. EMA director could be hired by Thursday
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The...
Winning numbers drawn for $640 million Mega Millions jackpot
Day breaks over downtown Phoenix, Monday, July 17, 2023. Phoenix is set to break its own record...
Phoenix scorches at 110 for 19th straight day, breaking big US city records in global heat wave
Barricades are placed near the Unification Bridge, which leads to the Panmunjom in the...
North Korea silent about its apparent detention of the US soldier who bolted across the border
In this image made from video, a cylindrical object is seen on beach in Green Head, Australia,...
Car-sized object that washed up on remote beach is thought to be space junk