Decoding emojis to unveil the truth

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Could emojis be decoded to indicate drug use?

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has decoded through arrests that certain emojis have been used to insinuate drug use.

Locally, the 334 Prevention Project organization is spreading the findings, informing Wiregrass parents of the signs.

“Ones that you may see more than others are Adderall. It’s very popular,” said 334 Prevention Project Executive Director Dana Bonney. “Marijuana with the palm tree, the clover and the smoke. Then, the universal sign for drugs is the maple leaf.”

Outside of emoji use, certain changes in behavior have been linked to potential drug usage as well.

“Some kids will display loss of interest in academics, sports and in friendships that were once a value to them,” said Bonney. “Anytime you have a red flag like that, it’s worth looking into.”

Many parents do not want to seem overbearing and may miss signs that are a few clicks away. Geneva Police Chief Pepper Mock says while it isn’t the easiest thing to do, it is best for parents to know what their kids are texting, who they are texting and know as much as they can.

“When they get in the teen years, you’ve got to stay on top of it. It’s hard to do. It’s not easy, but that’s the first step in prevention,” said Chief Mock. “You raise them the best you can, but then as they started getting more freedom, I think it’s important that we pay attention and we actually get proactive and try to prevent some of this.”

Of course, not all emojis being used indicate drug usage, but it is important to be aware of misplaced or out of context emojis.

The DEA’s full emoji list associated with drugs can be found by clicking here.

