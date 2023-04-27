Wiregrass couple win “Silent Heroes Award” for “Wired Ministries”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For 12 seasons, youth across the Wiregrass have been coming together during the summer, helping their communities be just a little bit better than they already are.

“Right now is the main planning session,” explains former executive director Mark Anderson. “You’re trying to coordinate your host sites, your ministry sites, you’re trying to make sure everything is in line for the Civic Center, that the bands and the speakers have everything that they need, making sure people get fed and there’s shower trailers.”

Mark recalls one of Wired Ministries first projects.

“Our very first year, St. James Baptist Church on their property had an old house that just needed to get torn down,” Mark says. “They were having a hard time getting someone to do that, and we basically tore down this house in the process of four days.”

Some other projects Wired Ministries has helped with include painting the Diversion Center, and assisting The Ark transition to better facilities.

Mark and Susan Anderson Silent Heroes check presentation

Both Mark and Susan Anderson have both been involved with Wired since 2008, and for more than a decade they’ve seen a lot of success both for organizations they’ve helped and students they’ve met along the way.

“A lot of times its helped them find their career choice when they’ve gotten out of high school and college,” explains Susan. “I can think of several that have gone into the ministry, some that work with non-profits in the area. Some have gone and gotten a degree in social work. It’s really impactful to see how Wired has changed lives from that aspect.”

Wired 2023 will be a little different for Mark and Susan. It’s the first year Mark will not serve as executive director. Both still plan to be extremely active in this year’s efforts, and are excited to see what the year brings.

“I hope it’s the best year ever,” says Mark. “I think the best part of leadership is when you can pass it off and not miss a beat, and I feel like these guys are ready. Of course, I want to help however I can, whether its answering questions about how we used to do it or mentoring them, giving them advice.”

If you are interested in joining Wired 2023 or assisting them this year, you can find out more on their website.

